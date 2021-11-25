EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on sustained volatility, milder outlook

Nov 25 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices showed a mixed picture on Thursday morning, recovering some earlier losses in a highly volatile market and with signs of milder weather ahead.

The British day-ahead gas contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 1.50 at 2.35 pounds per therm by 1131 GMT after trading as low as 2.30 pounds/therm earlier.

The Dutch TTF equivalent TRNLTTFD1 traded 0.65 euros higher at 94.10 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 slipped 0.40 euros at 93.60 euros/MWh.

There were no clear drivers with the market continuing its volatile trend of late, a trader said.

A rise in heating demand amid ongoing cold weather was largely offset by a drop in gas-for-power demand, as wind power generation is set to rise, and higher gas flows expected from Norway, analysts at Refinitiv said in a morning note.

"The weather forecast indicates temperatures sliding further down in the coming days, but returning closer to normal next week," they said.

The latest EC12 weather forecast was milder for the next week than previous models, they added.

Peak wind power generation in Britain will rise from 11.8 gigawatt (GW) On Thursday to 14.4 GW on Friday, out of total metered capacity of 19.5 GW, Elexon data showed.

Meanwhile, Russian natural gas flows to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland were slightly weaker on Thursday morning, data from German network operator Cascade showed.

In other markets, the European benchmark December 2021 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 set a fresh all-time high of 73.40 euros per tonne in early trade and was last up 0.32 euros on the day at 73.23 euros/tonne.

Carbon prices soared on Wednesday on news of a domestic 60 euros/tonne floor price pledge from Germany's incoming government.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Susanna Twidale)

