EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on stable demand, volatile wind

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mixed on Wednesday morning on stable demand and supply and volatile wind output.

The front-month Dutch contract TFMBMU3 inched up by 0.52 euro to 28.05 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0838 GMT, while the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was 0.65 euro lower at 25.90 euros/MWh.

The British day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 declined by 1.50 pence to 65.00 pence per therm, while the September price TRGBNBPMU3 was up 1.15 pence at 70.15 p/therm.

Demand is largely stable and Norwegian gas flows and liquefied natural gas (LNG) send-out is flat, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

Wind output in Britain and north-west Europe is forecast to drop over the next few days but then rise above normal levels afterwards. Stronger wind generation typically lowers demand for gas from power plants, while lower wind output raises demand.

However, there is a risk of unplanned outages or extensions to current outages which could limit supply. There is ongoing maintenance at Norway's Troll field and the Kollsnes gas processing plant, as well as UK Continental Shelf outages. NSEA/AM

Norway's Vesterled pipeline to Britain also has its capacity lowered until Aug. 15 and then will be shut down until Sept. 29.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 fell by 1.90 euros to 83.20 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

