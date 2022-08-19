EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on short-term supply, winter concerns

Aug 19 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mixed on Friday, with prompt contracts easing due to an oversupplied system and cooler weather forecasts, while worries over winter gas supply continued to provide support further out.

British gas for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was down 17 pence to 368p per therm at 0855 GMT, while the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 4 pence at 375 p/therm.

The UK system was over-supplied by around 16.5 million cubic metres (mcm), according to National Grid data.

Gas for power demand is forecast to increase by 6 mcm per day for Monday, a moderate bullish factor, analysts at Refinitiv said.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Britain and on the continent are forecast to stay above normal seasonal levels into September, although the latest models show cooler temperatures across the region, they added.

Further out, the British September contract TRGBNBPMU2 was up 6 pence at 456 p/therm.

The Dutch September contract TRNLTTFMc1 eased 0.40 euros to 240.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), but remained close to five-month highs.

Comments by the head of the German energy regulator on Thursday that Germany was likely to miss a November target of 95% for gas storage levels helped push prices higher, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in their daily note.

Combined with a short-lived outage at Norway's Kaarstoe processing plant on Thursday, this "probably convinced some financial participants to keep their long positions", while encouraging others to initiate new ones, they added.

Financial players may continue to hold out for higher prices still, with prices of 400 euros/MWh possible at the end of December if the current trend and volatility remain constant, Engie's analysts said.

"But this strategy obviously involves a risk, that of a trend reversal," they added.

Europe's gas storage sites were 75.9% full, getting close to a European Commission target of 80% by Oct. 1, with German gas sites 78.2% full.

Flows of Russian gas to Europe via key pipelines remained steady on Friday albeit at much lower levels than in the past, while eastward flows from Germany into Poland rose.

Meanwhile, low Rhine water levels hampering shipping of fuels continue to support demand for gas from power generators, analysts said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose 0.50 euros to 96.58 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo Editing by Mark Potter)

