EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on oversupply, colder weather outlook

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were mixed on Monday morning as oversupply and weaker demand weighed on British prices but weak French nuclear generation and a colder weather outlook helped to lift Dutch prices.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 was 3.10 pence lower at 248.90 pence per therm by 0825 GMT, while gas for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD fell by 30.00 pence to 235.00 p/therm.

In the Dutch market, the front-month contract TRNLTTFMc2 edged up by 0.25 euro to 113.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was up 2.15 euros at 113.25 euros/MWh.

The British gas system was over-supplied by around 21 million cubic metres (mcm). Weaker local distribution zone demand, mainly used for heating, softer gas-for-power demand and steady flows were the main reasons, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

But temperatures in Britain and north-west Europe are expected to drop to below normal levels after after Wednesday.

French nuclear availability is at its lowest level in the last five years at 33 gigawatts, which could raise demand for gas.

Russia's Gazprom said on Monday it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said requests stood at 108.3 million cubic metres for April 4, on a par with the volumes of the previous day.

Physical gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline at Germany's Mallnow point fell to zero late on Sunday after changing direction several times over the weekend, data from operator Gascade showed.

"Renominations point towards Poland again at 55 gigawatt hours per day this morning after less within-day and day-ahead entry capacity from Poland to Germany booked," said Refinitiv gas analysts.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged down by 0.75 euro to 77.74 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.