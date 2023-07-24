EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on healthy inventories, upcoming Norwegian outage

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices fell on Monday morning as high storage levels helped to offset some concerns over any extensions to the upcoming Norwegian outages in August.

The Benchmark front-month Dutch contractTRNLTTFMc1 was up 0.15 euro at 0919 GMT, while the September contract fell by 1.85 euros to 29.60 euros/MWh, according to Refinitiv Eikon Data.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 rose by 0.60 euros to 29.10 euros/MWh.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up by 7.00 pence to 72.50 p/therm, while the contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was down by 0.50 pence to 70.50 p/therm.

Europe's gas storage sites were 83.4% full according to Gas Infrastructure Europe and German storage on Friday reached its 85% target, two months ahead of schedule.

"At the pace of injections, Europe will surpass 104 billion cubic meters (bcm) of stocks by 9 September and completely fill its 110 bcm of storage capacity by 28 September," analysts at consultancy Energy Aspects said in a report.

"A relatively minor loosening of the balance over the coming weeks could trigger a major crash in (Dutch) TTF prompt prices," Energy Aspects said.

Further maintenance is planned in August at Norway's Troll field and the Kollsnes gas processing plant gas, which will likely see gas flows reduced.

Wayne Bryan, head of European gas research at Refinitiv, said that market fundamentals remain comfortable, and the July Norwegian maintenance will now only impact production by a maximum of 10 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) until the end of the month.

Temperatures in the UK and Northwest Europe are expected to be 2-5 °C below normal in the coming days through to next week, according to Refinitiv meteorologist Marcin Gorski.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.25 euro to 91.68 euros a metric tonne.

Russian gas volumes to Europe https://tmsnrt.rs/3dMnW9G

(Reporting By Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susanna Twidale)

