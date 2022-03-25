EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed in volatile market as Russian imports remain steady

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were mixed on Friday morning as flows from Russia remained steady, but fears remain over possible disruption following Putin’s demand EU nations must begin paying for gas in roubles.

The British gas price for day-ahead delivery TRGBNBPD1 rose by 13 pence to 245 pence per therm by 1012 GMT, while the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD was down 19.75 p at 235.25 p/therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the day-ahead gas contract TRNLTTFD1 edged up by 0.90 euro to 103.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). The Dutch weekend contract TRNLTTFWE fell by 10.80 euros to 103.20 euros/MWh.

Traders said the market was still unclear whether Putin’s demand, made on Wednesday, could be enacted since it would require the re-negotiation of long-term contracts.

“The general sentiment was that, under contractual arrangements, the supplier cannot unilaterally change the payment currency,” analysts at Engie EnergyScan said.

Eyes are also focused on a meeting on Friday between EU leaders where they will discuss measures to reduce the impact of high energy prices on consumers.

The European Commission has suggested EU countries jointly buy gas to help sure up supply and limit price shocks while some countries such as Belgium and Spain have proposed capping gas prices.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three key pipeline routes were broadly steady on Friday morning.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 73,412,884 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Friday.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 0.26 euro to 78.50 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

