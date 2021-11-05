EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed as traders eye Russian gas flows to Germany

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices were mixed on Friday morning after flows to Germany on the Russia-EU Yamal pipeline were almost half levels seen on Thursday.

The British contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 rose 2 pence to 1.80 pounds by 1047 GMT.

The Dutch contract for weekend delivery TRGBNBPWE was down 6.45 euros at 72.70 euros/ megawatt hour.

Physical flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued westbound into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on Friday morning, albeit at nearly half Thursday's volumes, data on the website of its German operator showed.

Entry flows at Mallnow stood at 3,303,246 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour, down from about 6,700,000 kWh an hour on Thursday, the latest data showed.

Prices had risen this week after flows on the pipeline reversed on Saturday, sending gas eastwards to Poland from Germany, and still remained up compared with last Friday's close and are still historically high.

Traders and analysts are getting increasingly concerned over Russian flows to Europe.

Gazprom-controlled gas storage sites in Europe have less gas than usual for this time of year, with Russia saying it is concentrating on replenishing domestic stocks before releasing any more gas to Europe. It expects its own replenishment process to finish by Nov. 8.

"As Russian domestic storage stocks have now normalized, there is spare production capacity again, but export capacity is limited as Russia refuses to book additional Polish or Ukrainian transit," said James Huckstepp, manager of EMEA gas analytics at S&P Global Platts.

The British December contract TRGBNBPMZ1 rose 3.49 pence to 1.93 pounds/therm.

The Dutch December contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 0.89 euros at 75.04 euros/MWh.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.69 euros at 60.57 euros a tonne

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susanna Twidale)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/marwastweets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.