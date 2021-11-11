EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed as the market eyes Russian gas flows

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices were mixed on Thursday morning, with Britain's gas system undersupplied and market focus on transit capacity auctions that could provide an indication of Russian supply to Europe for the next months.

The British contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was up 4 pence at 1.68 pounds per therm by 0935 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was up 3.5 pence at 1.69 pounds per therm.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 fell 1.55 euros to 70.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). It earlier jumped 3.3% at 73.95 euros/MWh.

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Yamal pipeline which runs through Belarus and Poland nearly halved on Thursday from the previous day.

Reverse flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline last week, meaning gas flowed towards Poland instead of westbound into Germany, had worsened a supply squeeze in Europe, driving up prices for industry and consumers as winter sets in.

"The gas market is undecided whether the Russian flows will keep on coming and what will happen with Monday auctions," a gas trader said.

"The risks are mainly to the upside, as there is not much more gas that can be sent from current infrastructure in Russia, apart from Nordstream 2," he added.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were around 6.47 million kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour on Thursday morning, nearly half the average levels seen on Wednesday, preliminary data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Britain's gas system was slightly undersupplied on Thursday with demand forecast at 246.1 million cubic metres (mcm) and supply at 244.2 mcm, National Grid data showed.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.73 euros at 62.43 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susanna Twidale)

