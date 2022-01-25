EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed as concerns over Ukraine crisis continue

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were mixed on Tuesday morning, with forecast warmer temperatures dampening demand, while continued fears over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia provided support.

The British day-ahead gas price was down 0.50 pence at 225 p/therm by 0947 GMT. The Dutch equivalent day-ahead contract was flat at 93.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

"While European gas prices remain highly volatile and sensitive to weather risk, unexpected supply changes and geopolitical uncertainties, we expect the (Dutch) day-ahead contract (to be) trading bearish today on softer long-term weather forecasts," analysts at Refinitiv said in a morning note.

Prices soared almost 20% for several contracts on Monday on fears of rising tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Nervousness is being generated by the increasing tensions in the Ukraine conflict," analysts at Commerzbank said in a daily research note.

The analysts also said rising prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia could start to stem the flow of tankers coming to Europe which would also be bullish for prices.

Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, have declined, data from German network operator Gascade showed on Tuesday morning.

Flows were at 9.67 million kWh/h, down from the 11.93 million kWh/h over the previous 10 hours, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.

Flows through the pipeline have been operating in reverse mode since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices.

The Dutch February contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 0.25 euros at 92.00 euros/MWh.

In the European carbon market the benchmark 2022 contract was up 0.77 euros at 84.78 euros/tonne.

