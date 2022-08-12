EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed as concerns on water levels, Russian gas remain

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were mixed on Friday morning, with British prompt prices edging higher amid lower liquefied natural gas supply while Dutch prices eased a little but remained historically high.

The front-month Dutch gas contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 3.50 euros at 204.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0932 GMT, while the contract for October delivery TRNLTTFMc2 fell by 2.90 euros to 209.00 euros/MWh.

Prices eased as Europe’s gas storage sites were more than 73% full and close to a European Commission target of being 80% full by October 1.

The front-month contract, however, remains almost 350% higher than this time last year.

Analysts at Commerzbank said while Europe’s gas storage sites are filling, low river levels could lead to more gas demand from power stations in Germany.

“The low water levels in the River Rhine have sparked concerns that it will no longer be possible to transport coal and diesel to the power plants, meaning that the plants will have to resort more to using gas as fuel,” Commerzbank said in a research note.

Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have fallen again in dry weather on Friday, with some vessels no longer able to sail, shipping operators and brokers said.

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady on Friday, operator data showed.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 2 pence to340 p/therm. The British within-day contract was up 10 p at 350 p/therm.

Supply from Britain’s liquefied natural gas terminals was expected at 31 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday, down 6 mcm from the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Britain’s gas system 5.1 mcm undersupplied on Friday morning National grid data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 0.22 euros to 87.74 euros a tonne.

