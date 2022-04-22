EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed amid tighter supply, cooler weather outlook

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Dutch wholeslae gas prices rose on Friday morning due to cooler weather forecasts for next week and lower Norwegian supply, but British prices fell amid healthy storage levels.

In the Dutch market, the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was 4.03 euros higher at 100.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0802 GMT. The May contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up by 1.67 euros at 99.45 euros/MWh.

The gas system is tighter across European hubs and cooler weather is forecast for next week.

Total Nowegian export nominations are at 267 million cubic metres (mcm) a day, down 37 mcm from the previous day, with an extension of planned maintenance at the Kollsness gas processing plant and Troll field, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

"Given the relatively weak levels of Asia JKM (LNG) prices, Europe should continue to benefit from high LNG supply, without having to overbid," said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

Despite an under-supplied system in Britain, the UK price for working days next week TRGBNBPWDNW was 10.00 pence lower at 166.00 pence/therm. The weekend contract TRGBNBPWE was 6.70 pence lower at 137.00 p/therm.

Refinitiv gas analysts said storage inventories were healthy, with injections projected over the next two weeks.

UK storage sites are currently 77% full, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed, compared to around 30% full for EU countries as a whole.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was 1.24 euros higher at 87.68 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.