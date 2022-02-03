EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed amid strong LNG, UKraine-Russia tensions

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were mixed on Thursday morning, with traders watching how tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine unfold amid strong flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The British day-ahead gas price TRGBNBPD1 was up by 1.00 pence at 177.00 pence per therm by 1042 GMT. The Dutch equivalent day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was 1.82 euros higher at 78.32 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The Dutch contract for March TRNLTTFMc1 was down by 0.74 euro at 76.85 euros/MWh.

"LNG is still arriving...the only reason for things to push higher is if we still have (reverse gas) flows," a European gas trader said.

In January, Europe remained the top destination for shipments of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to Refinitiv data, outpacing exports to Asia for the second month in a row.

Gas flows from Germany to Poland resumed on Wednesday evening via the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas westwards into Europe, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The pipeline, which usually accounts for about a sixth of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey, has been operating in reverse mode since December, putting upward pressure on European gas prices.

Meanwhile, NATO said Russia had stepped up deployments to Ukraine's northern neighbour Belarus in recent days and was expected to have 30,000 troops there for joint military exercises this month.

"The absence of de-escalation signs in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could provide some support to the curve," Engie's EnergyScan analysts said.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures in Britain and north-west Europe are expected to fall towards normal levels this week before rising over the weekend, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

European gas traders are now more confident the region’s inventories will remain sufficient through the end of winter, avoiding a price spike or the need for governments to introduce rationing.

The European carbon market benchmark December 2022 CFI2Zc1 contract was down 0.91 euros at 93.30 euros/tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Nina Chestney)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/marwastweets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.