EUROPE GAS-Prices little changed amid weak demand

LONDON, Feb 21 - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were little changed on Wednesday morning amid weak demand, with the market brushing off a decline in Norwegian supply.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub was down 0.02 euro at 23.68 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 23.68 euros/MWh by 1000 GMT, while the April contract TRNLTTFMc2 was down 0.26 euro at 23.79 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 0.70 pence higher at 59.99 pence per therm.

There is an unplanned outage at Norway's Aasta Hansteen gas field, which has contributed to a 16 million cubic metres (mcm) decline in Norwegian export nominations to 324 mcm/day but this does not seem to be impacting prices.

"Even the drop in Norwegian supply does not seem to be able to disturb the bearish momentum. It is true that although temperatures are falling, they are expected to remain above normal," said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

"Today, the five-day average 24.42 euros/MWh could continue to oppose resistance with a downside potential to 23.06 euros/MWh," they added.

Weather forecasts for north-west Europe show colder weather over the weekend and early next week but temperatures will still be above normal, LSEG data showed.

"Gas and LNG flows into Europe remain steady as warmer-than-normal winter weather keeps demand low," Lu Ming Pang, senior analyst at Rystad Energy.

Warmer than normal weather is anticipated to continue until early March, which has enabled gas storage to build up again compared to previous years and is likely to reduce demand for restocking during the injection season, the analyst added.

The European Union benchmark carbon permit price CFI2Zc1 was 0.71 euro lower at 53.60 euros per metric ton.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

