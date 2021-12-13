EUROPE GAS-Prices jump to 2-month highs on Nord Stream 2 concerns, rising demand

Dec 13 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices soared to fresh two-month highs on Monday morning, after renewed concerns of a delay to Russian gas deliveries to Europe via the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline and rising demand expectations.

The British gas contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was up 13 pence at 2.81 pounds per therm by 0937 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 gained 19.10 pence to 2.811 pounds per therm, while the Dutch equivalent on the TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up by 11.05 euros at 114.65 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) - both contracts reaching their highest level since Oct. 6.

The European benchmark front-month TTF contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 10.85 euros at 116.20 euros/MWh.

The British front-month gas contract was up 22 p at 2.92 pounds/therm close to a record high of 302.30 hit on Oct. 5.

Fears concerning winter supply overshadow everything else, said analysts at Energi Danmark in a morning note.

"Monday, the market is ready for further gains as the US foreign minister Blinken said that the startup of the [Nord Stream 2 cable is unlikely if Russia continues with their aggression towards Ukraine," they added.

Germany's new foreign minister also said the contentious pipeline was not ready for certification at present.

Europe entered the winter season with gas storages at 10-year lows, with levels falling fast in recent weeks and no step-up in Russian deliveries via existing routes.

Prices are also buoyed by forecasts of cold weather and little wind, a trader said.

This lifts gas demand for heating and power generation.

Europe could expect below normal temperatures next week, with forecasts showing high pressure to move north-westwards, allowing for colder air to move in from north-eastern Europe, Refinitiv meteorologist Georg Mueller said.

"Such patterns tend to be quite stable so that the second half of December will be rather cold with no signs of milder weather returning," he added.

The European benchmark December 2021 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.93 euros at 84.66 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Susanna Twidale)

