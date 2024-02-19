EUROPE GAS-Prices hit fresh 8-month low but incoming cold limits losses

Feb 19 - Dutch and British gas wholesale prices fell to fresh 8-month lows on Monday morning on sufficient supplies but colder weather for next week lent some support.

The benchmark Dutch TTF front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 0.30 euros at 24.35 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0917 GMT, LSEG data showed.

Earlier, it hit 24.25 euros/MWh, a level last seen in early June.

The weaker prices were likely a result of a rebound in Norwegian supply, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said.

A capacity reduction at Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant, in connection with an outage at the nearby Mongstad refinery, ended on Monday morning, data for infrastructure operator Gassco showed.

However, the Kaarstoe processing plant will curb capacity by 12.1 million cubic metres (mcm) per day until the end of April due to annual maintenance work, Gassco's data showed.

Unplanned Norwegian outages remain a risk factor for the market, as was as remaining Russian gas exports to some European countries, which totalled 26 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, Engie's analysts said.

"If flows were to fall sharply or stop completely, which would require increased recourse to the LNG market, the impact on prices could be significant, at least initially," they said.

Europe's gas storage sites are currently 65.43% full, their highest level for the time of year since at least 2011, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

In Britain, the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 shed 1.60 pence to 57.40 p/therm, and the within-day contract fell by 2.75 pence to 56.50 p/therm.

"A warm week is expected this week before temperatures are expected to dip to just below seasonal normal for the remaining days of the month," consultancy Auxilione said in its daily market report.

The colder weather will help balance out the loose market, LSEG analyst Yuriy Onyshkiv said in a morning note.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 1.90 euros to 55.27 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

