EUROPE GAS-Prices hit 2-week low on milder forecasts, Norway supply return

Feb 9 - Dutch and British gas prices eased to their lowest levels in two weeks as weather forecasts turned milder and Norwegian gas flows recovered after outages curbed supplies earlier this week.

The benchmark Dutch TTF front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 0.53 at 27.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0924 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 at the Dutch TTF hub was down 0.32 euros at 27.20 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down by 1.10 pence per therm at 68.00 p/therm, and the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD fell 2.25 euros to 68.00 euros/MWh.

"The latest weather runs show an improved outlook with warm temperatures to the end of February followed by seasonal normal temperatures expected through towards the end of March," consultancy Auxilione said in its daily market report.

The outlook had been colder previously, it added.

The milder forecasts for next week resulted in a drop of local distribution zone (LDZ) consumptions, which mostly reflects heating, of 409 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, LSEG analyst Ulrich Weber said.

In addition, Norwegian gas supplies to Europe and Britain rose on Friday, with nominations last seen at 342.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, data from pipeline operator Gassco showed.

Flows had hit a five-month low earlier in the week as outages at the Nyhamna processing plant and the vast Troll field cut supplies.

Europe's gas stores are currently 67.87% full and have narrowed their gap to 2023 filling levels, which stood at 68.91% at this time of year, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 1.06 euros to 59.73 euros a metric ton, its lowest level since March 2022.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.