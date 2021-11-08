EUROPE GAS-Prices gain as extra Russian gas remains elusive

Nov 8 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning in a market on tenterhooks awaiting confirmation of additional Russian gas flows to Europe to fill depleted storage levels and help cover winter demand.

The British contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 rose 10 pence to 1.90 pounds per therm by 0950 GMT, while the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD rose 6.50 pence to 1.87 pounds/therm.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was up 5.00 euros at 78.00 euros/ megawatt hour.

The Dutch December contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 3.10 euros at 77.00 euros/MWh.

Low Russian flows into Europe, especially via the German entry point of Mallnow on the Polish border, remain the key bullish driver, traders said.

Physical net gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia into Germany at Mallnow remained at zero on Monday morning, data on German transmission company Gascade's website showed.

Renomination data suggest gas could start flowing westward later today, albeit at low volumes, while there are no signs more gas would be flowing.

"Indeed, yesterday, Gazprom did not book extra transportation capacity at daily auctions, eliminating the hopes of an increase in Russian flows from today," analysts at Engie Energyscan said in a report.

Gazprom-controlled gas storage sites in Europe have less gas than usual for this time of year, with Russia saying it is concentrating on replenishing domestic stocks - expected by today - before releasing any more gas to Europe.

"The market will also look for indications in Gazprom storages and also this afternoon's auctions for day-ahead capacity at Mallnow," a trader said.

Mallnow matters because the route offers spare capacity compared to other routes, the trader added.

Meanwhile, colder weather forecast for northwest Europe also supported prices, traders said.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.85 euros at 60.24 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Susanna Twidale)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

