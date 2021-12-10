EUROPE GAS-Prices firm on lingering supply concerns

Dec 10 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices firmed on Friday morning despite forecasts showing less demand, amid ongoing concerns over winter supplies and a return to colder weather.

The British gas contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was up 5.00 pence at 2.53 pounds per therm by 1120 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 gained 1.00 pence to 2.535 pounds per therm.

The Dutch day-ahead contract on the TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up by 1.55 euros at 102.80 euros/MWh.

Warmer temperatures will see a sharp week-on-week drop in local distribution zone (LDZ) demand, which mostly reflects heating, and even see some injection into medium-range storages in the UK, analysts at Refinitiv said in a weekly comment.

"However, longer term weather risk in January is still expected to provide support to prompt prices across the region," Refinitiv said.

Gas prices remain supported by fears of supply disruptions amid low storage levels in Europe, a trader said.

An unplanned outage at Norway's vast Troll field sent prices soaring earlier this week, and planned maintenance at Troll over the weekend provided some risk for next week, he added.

Meanwhile, Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline showed a slight dip compared to with previous days, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The European benchmark December 2021 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.31 euros at 80.51 euros a tonne.

On Thursday, the contract fell almost 10%, hitting an intraday-low of 79.71 euros per tonne and erasing most of the gains made earlier this week, which analysts attributed to profit-taking.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, Editing by Susanna Twidale)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.