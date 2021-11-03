EUROPE GAS-Prices firm as traders await Russian supply lift

Nov 3 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices firmed on Wednesday amid some technical buying, lower supplies to the UK and ongoing uncertainty over Russian gas supplies in the coming months.

The day-ahead British gas price TRGBNBPD1 was up 1 pence at 1.76 pounds per therm by 0950 GMT.

The Dutch day-ahead gas TRNLTTFD1 contract was up 4.52 euros at 72.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Stronger demand for heating, a colder weather forecast for the next week and Russian supply via Yamal-Europe remaining muted are bullish drivers, analysts at Refinitiv said.

For Britain, a risk of lower Norwegian supply from Thursday due to an outage at the Skarv field and lower send-out of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supported prices as well, they added.

Flows through Poland on the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia remain in reverse for a fifth day on Wednesday with no entry capacity booked into Germany at the Mallnow border point.

Still, flows at Velke Kapusany, a key entry point for Russian gas to Slovakia and further west, which had also dropped this week rose to 708 GWh per day on Wednesday morning, from just below 500 GWh/day on Tuesday.

The British December contract TRGBNBPMZ1 was up 11.72 pence at 1.73 pounds/therm.

The Dutch front-month gas price TRNLTTFMc1, a European benchmark, was up 1.85 euros at 73.00 euros per megawatt

"This remains an upward technical correction in a context of a downtrend. As such, the rebound should be limited," analysts at Engie Energyscan said in a morning report.

"Supplies from Russia remain low, but the market still hopes that this will change from next week, when Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Gazprom will increase export to fill the European storage sites," analysts at Energi Danmark said in a morning note.

"The market still seems hesitant to believe that this will actually happen," they added.

Gazprom-controlled storages in northwest Europe stood at 40 TWh on Nov. 1 compared with around 115 TWh at this time in previous years, Refinitiv data showed.

Hopes for more supplies were further dented after Gazprom did not book additional transit capacities for next year in auctions on Tuesday.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.52 euros at 59.98 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

