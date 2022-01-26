EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on warmer weather, steady LNG arrivals

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices fell on Wednesday on steady arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe and as a warmer weather outlook is expected to lower demand for heating.

The British day-ahead gas price TRGBNBPD1 was down 12 pence at 216 pence per therm by 1032 GMT. The Dutch equivalent day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 3.1 euros at 89.80 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The Dutch contract for March TRNLTTFMc2 was down 2.55 euros at 91.05 euros/MWh.

"The outlook is bearish with loads of LNG arrivals, the weather being not so cold and gas storage not being depleted so quick," a European gas trader said.

"The market doesn't want prices to go over 90 euros as consumers are getting hurt and they are less aggressive pushing up prices now," he added.

Gas prices soared almost 20% for several contracts on Monday on fears of rising tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While geopolitical concerns remain a bullish factor, Europe's gas inventories are likely to be sufficient to avoid a disruption to gas supplies and power generation before the end of winter, provided there is no sustained interruption of pipeline gas imports from Russia.

Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas westward into Europe, fell on Wednesday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Eastbound flows on Wednesday were at 9.1 million kWh/h, down around the 9.7 million kWh/h over the previous 24 hours, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed. Flows are expected to remain broadly at this level until the early hours of Thursday.

Elsewhere, the European carbon market benchmark 2022 CFI2Zc1 contract was up 1.96 euros at 89.41 euros/tonne.

(Reporting By Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kim Coghill)

