EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on steady flows, lower demand

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices fell on Monday morning on steady flows and lower demand due to a rise in temperatures.

The British day-ahead gas price TRGBNBPD1 was 23.00 pence lower at 290.00 pence per therm by 0828 GMT, while the April contract TRGBNBPMJ2 fell by 33.00 pence to 275.00 p/therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the April TTF contract TRNLTTFMc1 fell by 18.00 euros to 114.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

For the UK and western Europe, local distribution zone consumption, mainly used for heating, is forecast lower due to higher temperatures tomorrow.

Norwegian exports are expected to recover after a planned outage at the Kollsnes gas processing planned ends tomorrow and liqufied natural gas (LNG) send-out is seen as stable.

"However, any escalation in the Ukraine/Russia conflict will reflect on the soaring TTF price, which remains to be the major bullish risk, despite hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks," said Xun Peng, gas analyst at Refinitiv.

Meanwhile, Russian gas flows into Germany via Nord Stream 1 and Poland and into Slovakia via Ukraine were steady early on Monday, pipeline operator data showed.

German wind power production is expected to remain well below normal until later this week, while UK wind production is expected to remain well below normal until early April.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was up by 1.69 euros at 78.45 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

