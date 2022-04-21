EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on softer demand, steady LNG flows

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were down on Thursday morning on weaker demand and steady flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Europe as well as considerable oversupply in the British gas system.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 was 22.00 pence lower at 145.00 pence per therm by 0847 GMT, while the contract for May delivery TRGBNBPMc1 fell 11.9 pence to 183.00 pence/therm.

In the Dutch market, the front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 fell 1.25 euro to 96.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 fell 1.03 euros to 95.50 euros/MWh. Prices have been trading below the 100.00 euro level over the past five sessions.

"We still have loads (of gas) coming from LNG, Russia and others, so for now prices are holding lower and could end up even lower once the ongoing maintenance at Norway's Kollsnes/Troll is finished on time," a European gas trader said.

Refinitiv analysts said softer demand may push prices down, while solid LNG sendout as well as stable UK imports should also be sideways or bearish for the spot price development today.

The British gas system was over-supplied by around 24 million cubic metres (mcm), National Grid data showed.

Eastbound Russian gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland and daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Thursday.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday in line with requests from European consumers, it said

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was 1.58 euros lower at 86.24 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Nina Chestney)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com ))

