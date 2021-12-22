EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on profit taking, increased LNG shipments

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark European and British wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning, shedding some of Tuesday's gains on profit taking and as more LNG shipments heading to Europe partially helped calm supply concerns.

The British gas contract for day-ahead delivery TRGBNBPD1 was down 20.50 pence at 4.37 pounds per therm by 1040 GMT, after it hit a record high recorded on Tuesday at 4.64 pounds per therm.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 7.45 euros at 173.55 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), falling from its record high recorded on Tuesday afternoon at 184.95 euros/MWh.

The British front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was down 34.25 pence at 4.17 pounds per therm.

"The decline today is partly due to profit taking, but also people realized that too much LNG is heading to Europe in a very short time," a European gas trader said.

A few cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have recently been diverted from Asia to head west drawn by Europe's record high prices industry sources said.LNG/TKUK

"Prices are correcting downward, However, last minute buying by physical participants ahead of the contract expiry on 30 December can still lend support," Engie's EnergyScan said in a report.

Market players expect the decline in prices to be short-lived with cold weather expected and continued uncertainty over Russian supply.

Russian gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany continued to flow in reverse for a second day on Tuesday, data from Germany's network operator Gascade showed.

"Russian flow uncertainty and capacity bookings will continue to be supportive and provide a floor for prices and remain a bullish factor for some time yet as will the current weak inventory levels," Refinitiv analysts said.

The European benchmark December 2022 emission allowance (EUA) contract CFI2Zc1 was down 3.35 euros at 77.59 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susanna Twidale)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/marwastweets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.