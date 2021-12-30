EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on mild weather forecasts

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark European and British wholesale gas prices eased early on Thursday, as mild weather capped demand and a steady flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) offset low Russian pipeline flows.

The British gas contract for same-day delivery TRGBNBPWKD fell 10 pence to 1.85 pounds per therm by 1013 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 is alone in bucking the wider trend, and traded up 3.10 pence at 1.84 pounds/therm.

The British January contract TRGBNBPMF2 traded down 5.50 pence at 2.28 pounds/therm.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 5.95 euros at 89.95 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and the benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 4.90 euros at 91.60 euros/Mwh.

LNG supplies of at least 0.8 million tonnes across 11 tankers being re-directed from Asia and an upward revision to near-term temperature forecasts across northwest Europe have helped to re-balance the market, Kaushal Ramesh, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a note.LNG/TKUK

"LNG diversions from Asia are a useful stop-gap measure but are not a sustainable substitute for stable pipeline supplies, considering LNG is a waterborne commodity and demand in Asia may yet see an uptick in January," Ramesh added.

Flows on the Poland section of the Yamal Europe pipeline from Russia to Europe remained in reverse for a tenth consecutive day on Thursday although flows via Ukraine to Europe were marginally higher.

With European gas storage already at just 55% of capacity, any prolonged zero or reverse flows will likely accelerate withdrawals from storages, leading to higher restocking demand later in 2022 that would keep prices elevated for longer, Ramesh said.

Russian gas producer Gazprom announced on Wednesday it had completed filling the second string of its contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline string with technical gas, making it ready to start gas transportation.

However, Nord Stream 2 still requires a German operator licence, which is not expected before the second half of 2022.

In other markets, the European benchmark December 2022 emission allowance (EUA) contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.79 euros at 79.57 euros a tonne.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Barbara Lewis

