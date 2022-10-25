EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on low demand, mild weather and high inventories

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices fell on Tuesday morning as weather remained mild and ample stockpiles in Europe eased concerns about shortages.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 6.00 pence at 40.00 pence/therm by 0847 GMT.

The front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 0.50 euros at 94.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). Earlier in the day, the benchmark hit 93.00 euros per MWh, the lowest level since mid-June.

Low demand for gas, increasing temperatures that will continue into the week and high wind speeds were the main factors that pressured the prices, analysts at Refinitiv said.

Gas prices at this level were below the coal switching range, making gas power plants more competitive than coal plants, according to analysts at Engie's EnergyScan.

"The day-ahead market is sending the message that the majority of gas plants can produce (i.e. consume gas) without tightening the gas system. Therefore, there is no need to destroy gas demand from power generation," the analysts said.

Gas storage across Europe is almost 94% full, with the UK, Belgium and Portugal hitting full storage, while France and Denmark's storage levels were above 99%, and Germany at 97.50%.

Storage inventory balance is the highest levels in 5 years, according to Refinitiv.

The situation for this coming winter in terms of security of gas supply is "comfortable", the chief executive of France's leading gas importer Engie ENGIE.PA said on Tuesday in a conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

An EU Commission proposal for price cap on natural gas has also put pressure on prices in recent weeks.

European Union energy ministers meeting on Tuesday will not make final decisions on whether to cap gas prices, but a compromise should be easier to negotiate now that gas prices have retreated from their recent highs, Estonia's economy minister said on Tuesday.

In the UK, the gas system was 2.6 million cubic metres (mcm) under-supplied, according to National Grid data.

Peak wind generation was 11.2 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and was expected to rise to around 16.5 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

Stronger wind output typically reduces demand for gas from power plants.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was up 1.85 euros at 74.17 euros a tonne.

How much of Europe’s gas storage is filled https://tmsnrt.rs/3JPbVvW

Russian gas volumes to Europehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dMnW9G

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Nina Chestney)

((bozorgmehr.sharafedin@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @bozorgmehr;))

