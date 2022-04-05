EUROPE GAS-Prices fall but market on guard for fresh sanctions

April 5 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices were down on Tuesday morning driven by relatively soft demand but concerns remain about Russian supply and possible fresh sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 was 7.00 pence lower at 225.00 pence per therm by 0852 GMT.

In the Dutch market, the front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 fell 2.15 euro to 106.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 2.13 euros at 107.50 .50 euros/MWh.

Refintiv analysts said they had a sideways outlook for the day-ahead market, where demand is relatively soft for both heating and gas burn for power, while the supply side is also relatively flat.

The British gas system was over-supplied by around 4 million cubic metres (mcm), National Grid data showed.

Peak wind power generation is expected to rise from 14.2 gigawatts (GW) today to 15.2 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of 19.9 GW, Elexon data showed.

Dutch front-month prices seem to have found an equilibrium around their current levels, with the market seeing a balanced position between improving spot fundamentals and risks on future supply, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a note.

There had been an "eerie silence on gas markets" on Monday, Rystad Energy said in a note.

The market is not yet properly pricing in a supply disruption due to non-compliance with Russia's demand for rouble payments, with European countries yet to update the market on how their companies would respond, Rystad senior analyst Vinicius Romano said.

Looming new sanctions from the West against Russia also created additional uncertainties, analysts and traders said.

Still, Russia's Gazprom said on Monday it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers. Flows on other pipeline routes to Europe were stable, too, operator data showed.

Meanwhile, Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business ditched by Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Friday, will be transferred to Germany's regulator to ensure energy security, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged down by 0.30 euro to 78.20 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.