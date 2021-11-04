EUROPE GAS-Prices fall as Russian gas flows to Germany through Yamal resume

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices fell on Thursday afternoon after flows from Russia through the Yamal pipeline resumed after a five-day pause.

The British day-ahead TRGBNBPD1 gas price fell 6 pence to 1.87 pounds per therm by 1446 GMT.

The Dutch day-ahead TRNLTTFD1 contract was down 4.5 euros at 73.50 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Traders said prices turned negative after data showed flows leaving the pipeline's Mallnow German entry point around midday CET.

Prices had risen this week after flows on the pipeline reversed on Saturday, sending gas eastwards to Poland from Germany, and still remained up compared with last Friday's close and are still historically high.

Traders said though bearish the data only represented a few hours of flows and that evidence of consistent supply through the pipeline would be needed before a dramatic correction of prices.

The market will also be watching Russian President Vladimir Putin closely next week to see if he delivers on a promise to lift exports to Europe from Nov. 8, once Russian domestic storage is replenished, analysts at Refinitiv said.

The Dutch front-month gas price TRNLTTFMc1, a European benchmark, was down 2.7 euros at 74.00 euros per MWh.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up 1.07 euros at 60.80 euros a tonne.

The benchmark Dec-21 British carbon contract UKAFMc1 was up 85 pence at 54.75 pounds/tonne.

ICE on Wednesday published an auction calendar for 2022 showing Britain will auction 80.5 million carbon permits next year.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Clarke and Maju Samuel)

