EUROPE GAS-Prices fall as Russian gas flows resume into Germany

Nov 9 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices fell on Tuesday morning as Russian gas flows to Europe resumed.

The British contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 fell 0.25 pence to 1.85 pounds per therm by 0945 GMT, while the December contract TRGBNBPMZ1 fell 6.90 pence to 1.96 pounds/therm.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 1.45 euros at 75.68 euros/megawatt hour.

The Dutch December contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 1.6 euros at 76.75 euros/MWh.

Gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia to Germany rose to their highest level in almost two weeks, data on German transmission company Gascade's website showed, a day after the halt in exports spiked the prices in Europe.

Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, resumed late on Monday and reached around 9 million kilowatt hours (kWh) on Tuesday, the highest level since Oct. 29.

Increased gas flows into Germany cooled down the prices, analysts said, while the unchanged weather forecast for the remainder of this week also supported the downside sentiment.

Norwegian gas flows to Britain, however, fell slightly due to maintenance at St. Fergus terminal, according to Refinitiv.

Prices also came under pressures as Britain's gas system was 9 million cubic metres (mcm) over-supplied on Tuesday, with supply forecast at around 236 million cubic metres (mcm) and demand at around 227 mcm, National Grid data showed.

Peak wind power generation was forecast at around 9 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, dropping to almost 7.6 GW on Wednesday, Elexon data showed. Higher wind output typically reduces gas demand from power plants.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.24 euros at 60.39 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Ed Osmond)

((bozorgmehr.sharafedin@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @bozorgmehr;))

