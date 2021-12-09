EUROPE GAS-Prices fall as Norwegian flows jump, demand set to drop

Dec 9 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices fell on Thursday following a sharp rise in flows from Norway after the end of an outage at the Troll field and an expected drop in demand amid milder weather.

The British gas contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was down 2.50 pence at 2.51 pounds per therm by 0941 GMT, with the day ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 falling 8.50 pence to 2.505 pounds per therm.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 5.75 euros at 97.10 euros/MWh.

Prices are falling in line with an unplanned outage at Norway's Troll field winding down, market observers said.

Troll's daily capacity was still down by 9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday morning, data by Norwegian gas system operator Gassco showed.

On Wednesday, Troll's capacity was cut by as much as 53 mcm, further curbing supply in a market already worried about a lack of gas for the winter which has sent prices soaring.

European gas stocks are dwindling at a steady pace and showed a 16 billion cubic metres deficit compared with the five-year average level for early December, analysts at Engie EnergScan said in a report.

"Every supply shock or concern over future supply flows (unplanned outages, geopolitical tensions between US and Russia) just fuels the bullish sentiment at this point in the absence of a prolonged mild weather period so far this winter," they said.

Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained stable in line with previous days, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Meanwhile, rising temperatures from the weekend will see a substantial week-on-week drop in residential consumption Refinitiv analysts said in a morning note.

Still, a return to below-normal temperatures later in December and slowing arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe presented further risks, mitigating the downside, they added. LNG/TKUK

The European benchmark December 2021 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 fell by 3.44 euros to 85.44 euros a tonne, after hitting a fresh all-time high of 90.20 euros/tonne on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo. Editing by Jane Merriman)

