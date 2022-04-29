EUROPE GAS-Prices fall amid healthy supply and as impact of Russian gas stoppage fades

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices fell on Friday morning due to healthy supply and as the impact of a halt in Russian deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria faded.

In the Dutch gas market, the June TTF contract TRNLTTFMc2 was down by 2.70 euros at 99.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0841 GMT and the weekend contract TRNLTTFWE dropped by 10.78 euros to 99.50 euros/MWh.

The UK weekend contract TRGBNBPWE was 9.00 pence lower at 120.00 p/therm.

On Thursday, The European Commission warned buyers of Russian gas they could breach sanctions if they converted gas payments into roubles, as officials struggled to clarify the EU's stance on Moscow's payments scheme which has sowed confusion in the bloc.

Several companies have said payments for April gas deliveries are due from around May 20 onwards.

"The greatest chance of a further drop in Russian pipeline exports to Europe stems from European clients defaulting on payments for Russian gas," said analysts at consultancy Energy Aspects.

"The early loss of even a few contracts as a result of firms refusing to make the currency switch will leave Europe having to kill off yet more industrial demand than we now expect and could see the TTF jumping further," they added.

EU energy ministers will meet on Monday for talks on the risk to EU gas supply, and how countries should respond to Moscow's demand they they make gas payments in roubles.

Both Russian and Norwegian flows were stable on Friday. Liquefied natural gas imports continue to be strong.

An extension of InterconnectorUK maintenance has limited UK exports to the Continent to 33 million cubic metres (mcm) a day until May 2, well below its capacity of 59 mcm/d, keeping more gas in Britain.

Next week cooler temperatures and weaker wind output in Britain and north-west Europe are expected to lift demand, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 0.46 euro to 83.14 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

