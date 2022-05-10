EUROPE GAS-Prices extend losses on softer demand, mild weather

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices extended losses on Tuesday on softer demand as mild weather spread over the United Kingdom and northwest Europe and as the continent continues to receive solid supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In the British gas market, the contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD fell by 40.00 pence to 20.00 pence per therm by 0900 GMT, its lowest level since August 2020.

The contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 fell by 10.00 pence to 30.00 pence per therm, the lowest level since September 2020.

The British gas system is 14.4 million cubic meters (mcm) oversupplied on Tuesday. In addition, consumption is expected to be lower on strong wind output and a warmer weather forecast.

In the Dutch gas market, the contract for next day delivery TRNLTTFD1 fell by 3.85 euros to 85.80 euros per megawatt/hour (MWh).

The benchmark front month contract TRNLTTFMc1 fell by 2.45 euros to 91.15 euros/MWh.

A European gas trader said that LNG prices at the benchmark Japan Korea Marker (JKM) were high so gas prices cannot drop much, provided that no negative news on security of supply emerges and that LNG and Russian supply remain solid.

Analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said a drop in coal prices added further pressure on prices.

The forecast of a warmer than normal June might provide an additional moderate bearish driver, according to Refinitiv analysts.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland jumped on Tuesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Nominations for Russian gas for Slovakia through Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were slightly down at 983,721 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Tuesday, from 996,130 MWh on Monday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 inched up by 0.27 euro to 87.29 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

