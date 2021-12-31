EUROPE GAS-Prices extend losses as warmer weather, LNG flows ease supply concerns

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Benchmark European and British wholesale gas prices declined on Friday, extending a losing streak since hitting record highs earlier this month, as warmer weather and supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) eased concerns over low Russian pipeline flows.

The British gas contract for same-day delivery TRGBNBPWKD fell 5 pence to 1.65 pounds per therm by 0951 GMT.

The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 4.5 pence at 1.74 pounds/therm.

The British January contract TRGBNBPMF2 traded down 11 pence at 1.95 pounds/therm.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 1.5 euros at 77.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 10.6 euros at 76.00 euros/Mwh, maintaining a losing streak since it recorded an intraday high of around 158 euros on Dec. 21.

The arrival of several LNG gas tankers sent prices down and helped offset low exports from Russia. LNG/TKUK

Europe's LNG imports for December were estimated at 9.1 million tonnes, the third highest month ever, and compared with 6.2 million tonnes in December 2020, according to Laura Page, senior LNG analyst at data intelligence firm Kpler.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending fuel back to Poland for an eleventh day on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade shows.

Gas traders expect prices to recover in January with cold weather expected in Europe and with possible recovery in Asian LNG demand might attract more cargoes from Europe.

In other markets, the European benchmark December 2022 emission allowance (EUA) contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.16 euros at 80.00 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kim Coghill)

