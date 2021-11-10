EUROPE GAS-Prices extend losses as Russia steps up gas flows

Nov 10 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices fell for a second day as flows of Russian gas via Ukraine and Belarus into Europe continued to rise, easing supply fears for the winter.

The British contract for next day delivery TRGBNBPD1 fell 7 pence to 1.62 pounds per therm by 1000 GMT.

The December contract TRGBNBPMZ1 was down 12.68 pence at 1.745 pounds/therm.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 4.70 euros at 66.30 euros/megawatt hour.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 2.20 euros at 67.80 euros/MWh.

Prices eased on Wednesday due to higher flows of Russian gas into Europe as well as milder weather forecasts for the next 15 days, market observers said.

Gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which delivers Russian gas to Germany via Belarus and Poland, rose to 299 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day at the German border point of Mallnow on Wednesday morning, up from around 215 GWh/day seen on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

At Velke Kapusany on the Slovak-Ukraine borders, flows rose to 1,004 GWh/day, from 926 GWh/day and much above sub-800 GWh/day seen in previous months, Refinitiv analysts said.

Gazprom booked an additional 19.2 million cubic metres (mcm)per day of capacity for today, the analysts said.

"Yesterday additional 10mcm/d flows via Velke Kapusany came from Russia," they added.

While the additional flows might support the hope that Russia delivers on its promise to lift injections into its European storage sites, the market will be closely watching December capacity booking auctions scheduled for 15 November, Refinitiv's analysts added.

In other markets, the benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.01 euros at 60.40 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Susanna Twidale)

