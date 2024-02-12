EUROPE GAS-Prices extend downward trend on milder weather, robust Norwegian supply

LONDON, Feb 12 - Dutch and British wholeale gas prices extended their downward trend on Monday morning as milder weather forecasts and slightly higher Norwegian supply outweighed concerns about lower flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The benchmark Dutch TTF front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 0.65 at 26.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0950 GMT, LSEG data showed, its lowest level since July 2023.

The day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 at the Dutch TTF hub was down 0.70 euros at 26.10 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 2.80 pence per therm at 64.75 p/therm and the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD fell by 2.67 euros to 64.58 euros/MWh.

The continent's temperature is forecast to rise up to 2°C, while in Britain they are forecast to be up to 2.5°C higher, what will lead to lower demand for heating, LSEG data showed.

"Europe is not the only region where temperatures are currently well above normal. This is also the case in Asia, which puts downward pressure on gas prices," analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said in a morning note.

Norwegian piped export nominations are marginally up at 346 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d), 2mcm/d higher, according to LSEG data.

LSEG gas analyst Ulrich Weber said that LNG sendout is pretty low currently, which might add some bullish pressure on prices due to a reduction in France's Fos terminal send-out because of strike action which is supposed to end on Feb. 13.

"(However) bearish weather forecasts should outweigh LNG issues as withdrawals from storage can easily compensate lower send-out," he added.

Europe's gas storage is currently 67% full, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed. It is projected to exceed the five-year average by the end of winter, an Axpo report said on Monday.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.61 euros to 58.18 euros a metric ton, making a new low since March 2022 amid weak power sector and industrial demand for permits.

