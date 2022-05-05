EUROPE GAS-Prices edge up on Russian oil ban concerns, gas payments

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices edged up on Thursday morning amid concerns about a European Union ban on Russian oil, how gas payments will be made later this month and stronger coal prices.

In the Dutch gas market, the front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 edged up by 0.50 euro to 104.50 euros per megawatt hours (MWh) by 0746 GMT. The day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was 0.80 euro higher at 102.80 euros/MWh.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 4.00 pence higher at 110.00 pence per therm.

Concerns remain in the market about the impact of an EU embargo on Russian oil and how gas will be paid for by deadlines later this month via a Russian payment mechanism, said Refinitiv gas analyst Marina Tsygankova.

The French environment and energy minister, Barbara Pompili, said she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week.

On Thursday, French utility Engie ENGIE.PA said it is still paying for Russian gas in euros, in line with its contracts, and awaits further guidance from the European Union.

The European Commission said on Monday that compliance with Russia's proposed rouble payment scheme in full would breach existing EU sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion but promised more detailed guidance on what companies can and cannot do legally.

A rise in thermal coal prices could also be offering support, traders said. European API2 coal futures for 2023 TRAPI2Yc1 settled at $238/tonne on Wednesday, up from $221/tonne on Tuesday.

Eastbound gas flows resumed on Thursday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany after dropping to zero on Wednesday evening, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed, and flows on other pipeline routes remained stable.

Temperatures in Britain and north-west Europe are forecast to gradually increase over the coming days, curbing demand, but gas-for-power demand in Britain should remain strong due to low wind speeds and exports to the continent.

Norwegian total exports are nominated at 320 million cubic metres (mcm) a day, down from 336 mcm/d yesterday, with no outage messages announced.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.93 euro at 87.38 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

