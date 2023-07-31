EUROPE GAS-Prices edge up on lower wind output forecasts

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices mostly edged up on Monday morning on expectations of lower wind output and amid ongoing outages.

The front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 edged up by 0.83 euro to 26.33 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0923 GMT, while the September contract TRNLTTFMc2 was 0.92 euro higher at 27.67 euros/MWh, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The British August price TRGBNBPMQ3 was 2.77 pence higher at 66.00 pence per therm.

In north-west Europe and Britain, strong increases in demand are forecast over the weekend due to lower temperatures and wind output.

UK wind power generation is expected to drop towards the weekend, shedding two-thirds of its current generation, while German wind power generation is also expected to fall but not by as much, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Lower wind power output typically raises demand for gas from power plants.

UK wind output is forecast at 9.8 gigawatts (GW) on Monday and 7.1 GW on Tuesday, out of total metered capacity of around 23 GW, Elexon data showed.

In Britain, there is also limited liquefied natural gas (LNG) send-out and reduced UK domestic output amid scheduled outages. The IFA1 interconnector, a power link between Britain and France, is also experiencing an unplanned outage today. NSE/AM

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged down by 0.56 euro to 88.12 euros a tonne.

