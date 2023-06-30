EUROPE GAS-Prices edge up as market awaits higher Norway flows

June 30 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose slightly on Friday morning despite expectations of higher Norwegian supplies from next week and as the overall supply/demand picture remained largely unchanged.

The Dutch contract for August delivery TRNLTTFMc2, soon the new benchmark front-month, was up by 1.15 euros at 34.85 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1013 GMT, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The British equivalent TRGBNBPMN3 was up 0.50 pence at 86.50 pence per therm.

A UK trader he expected the price to come down as Norwegian disruptions ease.

Supply cuts due to maintenance and unplanned outages in Norway are set to drop from 144 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Friday to 90 mcm/day from Tuesday, according to Gassco data.

There was still upside risk from trying to factor in supply bottlenecks and "not being ready" for winter, although storages are currently on track to be full before the end of September, the trader said.

European storages are now 76.9% full, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data.

In Britain, Centrica announced it had almost doubled capacity at its Rough storage facility, the UK's largest, arguing this will help boost resilience next winter while warning gas markets remain volatile.

"As long as gas stocks are not close to being full, competition between needs (demand for storage injection versus demand for power generation) could fuel some price spikes and volatility could persist," Engie EnergyScan said in its weekly note.

Closer in, the British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 2.50 pence to 85.50 p/therm.

Local distribution zone demand in Britain is forecast to rise by 5 mcm/day on Monday, while demand from the power sector should ease 4mcm/d on higher windspeeds, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.53 euro at 87.36 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Kim Coghill)

