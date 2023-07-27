EUROPE GAS-Prices edge lower on healthy supply, high storage levels

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices edged lower on Thursday morning as strong supply and high gas storage inventories weighed on the market.

The benchmark front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 fell by 1.45 euros to 28.05 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0924 GMT, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was 4.33 euros lower at 28 euros/MWh. The equivalent British day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 was flat at 70.00 pence per therm.

“Our outlook today on day-ahead is on the bearish side, mainly supported by a soft fundamental picture and almost unchanged from the previous forecast,” Refinitiv analyst Yuriy Onyshkiv said in a daily research note.

Britain’s gas market was over-supplied, with demand forecast at 174 million cubic metres/day (mcm/d) and supply forecast at 182.4 mcm/d, National Gas company data showed.

Supply has been strong since some Norwegian infrastructure returned from maintenance outages and with two liquefied natural gas cargos now scheduled to arrive in Britain.

“On the gas supply side, Norwegian flows have recovered to 256 mcm/d as of July 24 with the return of some fields from planned maintenance, such as Aasta Hansteen and Ormen Lange,” said Rystad senior analyst Masanori Odaka.

Europe’s gas storage sites are around 84% full, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Supply of gas from Russia to Europe via Ukraine remained stable. Russia's Gazprom said it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, in line with previous days.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged down by 0.96 euro to 89.88 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

