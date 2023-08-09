EUROPE GAS-Prices edge higher on stronger demand for gas for power

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dutch and British gas prices edged higher on Wednesday morning, buoyed by strong demand from the power sector and low arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers.

The front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 1.45 euros to 32.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0835 GMT, Refinitiv data showed.

The Dutch October TRNLTTFMc2 contract rose by 0.65 euros to 35.80 euros/MWh.

“Gas for power consumption expectations could have some supporting effect on the market. On the one hand, wind power generation (in Europe) will further drop to below-normal levels and is forecast to remain low for the next two weeks,” Refinitiv analyst Ulrich Weber said in a daily research note.

“On the other hand, the establishment of the high pressure system will increase power generation from solar,” he said.

The British day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 rose by 7.75 pence to 80.50 pence per therm, while the contract for immediate delivery TRGBNBPWKD was up 6.00 pence at 78.00 p/therm.

“Markets continue to hold steady whilst looking for a direction after several sessions of fairly sideways movement in recent weeks,” consultancy Auxilione said in a daily research note.

Wind power was expected to rise in Britain but gas prices in the UK market were buoyed by a lack of LNG deliveries, with no cargoes currently scheduled.

Peak wind power generation in Britain is forecast at 5.3 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday rising to 7.8 GW on Thursday, Elexon data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was up 0.32 euro at 84.66 euros a tonne.

