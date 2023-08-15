EUROPE GAS-Prices edge higher as Australian strike threat lingers

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dutch and British gas prices rose on Tuesday morning as concerns continued over possible strikes at Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

The front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 1.43 euros to 36.40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0842 GMT, Refinitiv data showed. The Dutch October contract TRNLTTFMc2 was up 0.80 euros at 41.50 euros/MWh.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 3.5 pence to 83.50 p/therm while the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was up by 5.2 p at 92.20 p/therm.

“Much of the nervousness around Australian LNG strikes still lingers,” consultancy Auxilione said in a daily market report.

On Monday, Australia's labour regulator cleared the way for strike action at Chevron's Wheatstone platform if workers vote in favour of such a step.

Australian exports make up around 10% of global LNG supply and threat of strikes has led to higher European gas prices on concerns that cargos destined for Europe could be sent to Asia to make up for any shortfall.

British gas prices were also buoyed by an expected increase in demand from gas-fired power stations as wind power output is forecast to drop.

Peak wind power output was forecast at 6.2 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday falling to 1.7 GW on Wednesday, Elexon data showed.

However, price gains were capped by high storage levels across Europe, with storage sites 89.5% full according to latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

“North-west Europe storages approaching capacity continues to be a fundamentally bearish factor,” said Refinitiv analyst Marina Tsygankova.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 edged up by 0.20 euros to 87.93 euros a tonne.

Russian gas volumes to Europe https://tmsnrt.rs/3dMnW9G

