EUROPE GAS-Prices ease on higher Norwegian supply, milder outlook

LONDON, March 26 - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices edged down on Tuesday morning as Norwegian supply ramped up to continental Europe and due to milder weather forecasts for the first week of April.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub edged up by 0.03 euro to 28.0 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1008 GMT, while the May contract TRNLTTFMc2 was 0.40 euro lower at 27.95 euros/MWh, LSEG data showed.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 0.70 pence lower at 71.90 pence/therm and the May contract TRGBNBPMK4 fell by 1.55 pence to 71.05 pence/therm.

Prices rose on Monday after a Russian attack on Ukrainian gas storage factilities and colder weather forecasts but bearish fundamentals prevail on Tuesday, a gas trader said.

"After the strong increase in recent days, some market participants must think that, in a context where European gas stocks are at very comfortable levels, taking some profits is not a bad deal," said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

Flows from Norway to continental Europe are up as Vesterled pipeline supply has been re-routed there, while liquefied natural gas flows are stable.

Demand in north-west Europe is expected to be 143 gigawatt hours/day lower for the day-ahead. A cold spell which was forecast for the first week of April is now seen as milder, above seasonal normal levels, LSEG data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 were down 0.58 euro at 64.42 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

