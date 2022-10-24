EUROPE GAS-Prices drop on warm weather, nearly full stocks

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices fell on Monday morning on solid gas inventory position across Europe, with many countries reaching almost full storage, and supported by softer demand due to warm weather.

The benchmark front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 13.4 euros at 101.5 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0849 GMT, while the December contract TRNLTTFMc2 was 8.7 euros lower at 136.20 euros/MWh.

The British day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 40 pence at 45 pence/therm.

"We are still full on storage with no withdrawal and we are not getting the consumption numbers up to warrant a short-term shortage or supply issue," a European gas trader said, expecting the downtrend to continue "at least for a week".

However, prices could see a quick rally if consumption picks up, he added.

Gas storage across Europe is slightly over 93%, with the UK hitting full storage, France's storage level at 99.51%, Germany at 97% and the Netherlands at 92.5%.

Britain and northwest Europe should experience temperatures well above the seasonal norm this month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, which should limit the level of withdrawal from storage.

Strong flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are also supporting the bearish outlook.

Analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said that for the downtrend to continue, Asia, and China in particular, must continue to limit LNG imports and European prices must remain higher than the Asian benchmark, the Japan Korea Marker (JKM).

Refinitiv analysts said the downtrend was also supported by news that Germany was considering bringing forwards its expected price break and EDF having agreed a draft agreement over strikes which led to a 30-year low in nuclear output.

In the UK, the gas system was 9.8 million cubic metres (mcm) oversupplied, according to National Grid data.

Peak wind generation was forecast to be around 11.1 gigawatts (GW) on Monday and around 11 GW on Tuesday, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.96 euros at 68.03 euros a tonne.

How much of Europe’s gas storage is filled https://tmsnrt.rs/3JPbVvW

Russian gas volumes to Europehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dMnW9G

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by David Holmes)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.