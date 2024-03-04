EUROPE GAS-Prices down on strong inventories, mild weather

LONDON, March 4 - Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were down on Monday morning on high inventories, ample supply from Norway and strong flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as Europe enters the final month of winter delivery.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub inched down by 0.35 euro to 25.30 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1003 GMT, while the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 edged down by 0.12 euro to 25.38 euros/MWh.

"We’re now in the final delivery month of winter delivery and EU gas storage has held impressive levels, very similar to that of last year and also of 2020 – both years saw prices relax during the summer where storage refills were not required to be aggressive," consultancy Auxilione said in a morning note.

Europe's gas stores are currently 62.12% full, latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Gas prices at the Dutch TTF have remained in a tight range over the past 10 sessions with a spread of 2.15 euros/MWh between the minimum and maximum settlement, LSEG analyst Bryan Wayne said.

Analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said that after a long period of price decline "there is a risk of a trend reversal, but we think were are not there yet."

Temperatures in north-west Europe are expected to be warmer, and are only expected below normal on March 6 and from March 11-15, LSEG data showed.

LSEG's Wayne said Norwegian gas exports are expected to remain strong with minimal planned maintenance this month, while robust levels of LNG continue and rising renewable generation from March 6 lowers expectations for gas for power demand.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 1.23 pence higher at 65.50 pence per therm.

Peak wind generation in Britain is forecast at 13.6 gigawatts (GW) on Monday and 13.2 GW on Tuesday, out of total metered capacity of around 23 GW, Elexon data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 2.75 euros at 53.68 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susanna Twidale)

