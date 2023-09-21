EUROPE GAS-Prices down on high gas storage, higher Norwegian nominations

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Dutch and British gas prices fell on Thursday morning on high gas storage, increase in Norwegian nominations and positive signs that Chevron CVX.N and union workers may reach a deal to end strikes in Australia.

The Dutch October contract TRNLTTFMc1 was down 0.80 euros to 36.55 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0845 GMT, while the November contract TRNLTTFMc2 was 1.25 euro lower at 42.00 euros/MWh, according to LSEG data.

"The news from Australia is positive, that they're close to finding a solution and being pushed by the industrial arbitrator, but 'we will believe it when we see it' is the market's stance there," a European gas trader said.

Australia's industrial arbitrator on Thursday pushed Chevron and unions to resolve a long-running dispute over pay and conditions at two liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and end strikes that have roiled world gas markets.

LSEG analyst Marina Tsygankova said another factor pushing prices down was the increase in Norwegian production.

"50 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) of Troll capacity should be available today, which sees an increase in Norwegian piped exports nominations to 202 Gigawatt hours per day (Gwh/d); this is the highest level since 26 August, when Troll was shut down on maintenance," she said.

Additionally, high gas stocks in Europe helped to keep a lid on prices.

Europe’s gas stores are 94.4% full, latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

However, the European gas trader said demand is starting to pick up, so prices may rise in the coming days.

In Britain, the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 3.75 pence to 92.25 p/therm.

Tsygankova said that gas demand for heating and power is forecast to increase in the day ahead amid an expected drop in temperatures and wind speeds that may drive prices up.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.68 euro to 82.13 euros a tonne.

