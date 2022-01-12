EUROPE GAS-Prices diverge on mixed weather, profit-taking

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wholesale British gas prices rose on Wednesday morning, while Dutch prompt prices eased due to diverging demand day-ahead demand outlooks, but a colder outlook for next week and some profit-taking boosted prices for both markets.

The British contract for day-ahead delivery TRGBNBPD1 was up 7 pence at 1.97 pounds per therm by 1001 GMT.

The Dutch wholesale day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 5.95 euros at 82.20 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

While UK temperatures should fall below the seasonal norm on Wednesday and adjust further on Thursday, north west Europe should see a slight tick higher on Thursday, although still staying 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal, analysts at Refinitiv said.

Average temperatures in Britain were forecast to fall by 1.5C to 3.2C on Thursday while rising by 1.7 degrees to 3.9C in north west Europe, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Britain's gas market was forecast to be oversupplied by 3.7 mcm/day on Wednesday, data from National Grid showed.

Further out, gas prices rose.

The British February contract TRGBNBPMG2 was up 10.80 pence at 2.01 pounds/therm. The Dutch equivalent TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 1.32 euros to 81.90 euros/MWh.

The rise in front-month prices was also probably supported by participants that had bet on lower prices taking their profits, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a morning note.

"But, given the downtrend in Asia JKM LNG prices, the rebound could be limited," they added.

Asia and Europe compete for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on price, with the latter seeking supplies to offset a drop in Russian pipeline flows.

Flows of Russian gas on the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline remain in reverse going eastward and supplies on another pipeline route via Ukraine also consistently low.

In other markets, the European benchmark December 2022 emission allowance (EUA) contract CFI2Zc1 rose 1.55 euros to 82.85 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Susanna Twidale)

