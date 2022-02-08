EUROPE GAS-Price rise on French nuclear output forecast cuts

Feb 8 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices strengthened on Tuesday morning after France's EDF lowered its nuclear output expectations, which could lift gas-for-power demand.

The British day-ahead gas price TRGBNBPD1 was up 11.00 pence at 193.00 pence per therm by 1017 GMT.

The Dutch day-ahead contract at the TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was up 3.50 euros at 82.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Further out, the benchmark Dutch contract for March TRNLTTFMc1 rose by 4.03 euros to 81.53 euros/MWh.

News that French power producer EDF has further cut its 2022 nuclear production target were bullish for European gas prices, as some gas-fired generation would need to help fill the gap, traders and analysts said.

"This threatens to make electricity production in the EU relatively more emissions-intensive, with the result that the demand for carbon allowances will grow," said analysts at Commerzbank.

The latest news on the Russia-Ukraine conflict offered mixed analyst reactions.

Relatively positive statements after a meeting between French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian president Vladimir Putin could limit gains overall, even though Russian security concerns had yet to be alleviated, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a note.

Analysts at Energi Danmark, however, interpreted the situation surrounding Russia as bullish, highlighting a renewed statement from U.S. president Joe Biden that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline faced cancellation in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Eastbound flows to Poland from Germany via the Mallnow metering point remained eastbound on Tuesday morning, while flows via Ukraine were down.

However, strong flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and lower gas demand consumption amid rising wind speeds and milder weather limited some of the upside risk, Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan said in a morning note.

In other markets, the benchmark December 2022 carbon contract CFI2Zc1 was up by 1.36 euros at 98.06 euros per tonne.

It set a fresh high of 98.49 euros per tonne on earlier on Tuesday, inching closer to a landmark 100 euros a tonne.

"If you remove nuclear and replace with gas, it is bullish carbon," a trader said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)

