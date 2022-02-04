EUROPE GAS-Price firm on lower Russian flows, colder outlook

Feb 4 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Friday morning, as delivieres of Russian gas ebbed and forecasts showed colder weather ahead.

The British day-ahead gas price TRGBNBPD1 was up by 6.00 pence at 188.00 pence per therm by 1002 GMT, with the weekend contract up 3.00 pence at 186.00 pence/therm.

The contract for March TRGBNBPMH2 was up by 8.50 pence at 195.00 pence/therm and its Dutch TTF equivalent TRNLTTFMc1 gained 1.20 euros to 81.50 euros per megawatt hour.

Lower nominations for Russian gas supplies through Ukraine via the Slovakian border point of Velke Kapusany, coupled with a slightly colder temperature forecast for the end of next week, was bullish for prices, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said.

Russian volumes delivered through Ukraine to Europe fell for a third day while gas also continued to flow eastward from Germany to Poland via the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline on Friday morning.

Local distribution zone demand in Europe, which typically reflects demand for heating, would be 208 gigawatt hours a day higher in Europe on Monday, and a slight drop in temperatures would also lift consumption the other working days next week, Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan said in a morning report.

"Some players may look to cover positions with the weekend ahead and geopolitical risk high," he added.

The absence of de-escalation signs in the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to support the market.

However, higher wind output next week that will limit gas-for-power demand, strong pipeline supply from Norway and steady arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes were bearish drivers mitigating the upside risks, Bryan said.

Meanwhile, the European carbon market extended gains on Friday, with the benchmark December 2022 CFI2Zc1 contract hitting a fresh all-time high of 96.38 euros per tonne.

It was last up 1.55 euros at 96.36 euros/tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Nina Chestney)

