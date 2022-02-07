EUROPE GAS-Price dip as mild temperatures curb demand

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices fell on Monday morning with milder than previously expected temperatures curbing demand for gas.

The British day-ahead gas price TRGBNBPD1 was down by 9.50 pence at 180.00 pence per therm by 1028 GMT.

The Dutch day-ahead contract at the TTF hub TRNLTTFD1 was down 3.05 at 77.15 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

British local distribution zone (LDZ) demand, which is primarily used for heating, was forecast at 211 million cubic metres/day (mcm) for Monday, falling to 180 mcm on Tuesday, analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

The forecast for Tuesday was down 30 mcm on previous expectations.

"The next several days until the weekend will be mostly dry and occasionally even sunny in the southern parts. Temperatures will be above normal but slowly decreasing towards the weekend," Refinitiv meteorologist George Muller said on Monday in his forecast for Central Europe and the UK.

Prices also fell on the curve but traders said concerns over the build up of troops on the Russia/Ukraine border and fears over possible gas supply disruptions were likely to prevent any dramatic price falls.

The British March contract TRGBNBPMH2 was down 10.50 pence at 188 pence/therm and its Dutch TTF equivalent TRNLTTFMc1 fell 3.1 euros to 77.50 euros/MWh.

French president Emmanuel Macron is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday with Macron expected to propose ways to ease tensions.

Eastbound flows to Poland from Germany via the Mallnow metering point, which usually sends Russian gas westwards into Europe, were at 1.07 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), unchanged from the weekend and below 1.5 million kWh/h seen on Thursday and Friday.

In other markets, the benchmark December 2022 carbon contract CFI2Zc1 fell 2.2 euros to 94.25 euros/tonne.

The contract hit a record high of 97.50 euros on Friday, raising expectations it could soon reach a landmark 100 euros a tonne.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.