EUROPE GAS-Europe's benchmark gas contract remains near 3-year low on weak demand

LONDON, Feb 26 - The European benchmark wholesale gas price declined on Monday, remaining near its lowest level in around three years, as weak demand and high storage inventories outweighed cold weather forecasts and lower renewables output.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub was down 0.37 euro at 23.08 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0935 GMT, LSEG data showed.

This is a little higher than Friday, when it dipped during trade to 22.55 euros/MWh, the lowest since April 2021.

Cooler weather forecasts and lower wind speeds have led to higher demand for power generation, LSEG analyst Tomasz Marcin Kowalski said, adding that the market sentiment is bullish on the day-ahead but bearish for long-term contracts.

The European day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was flat at 23.33 euros/MWh.

Meanwhile, analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said that European spot gas prices "still have some downside potential towards the coal switching minimum level, currently around 19.98 euros/MWh, but this does not prevent prices from rebounding from time to time when fundamentals tighten".

In Britain, the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 0.30 pence to 58.70 pence per therm, while the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 rose by 0.40 p to 56.90 p/therm.

LSEG's Kowalski said that gas-for-power demand is forecast to be up by 17 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) on the day- ahead due to lower wind speeds across Europe.

"However, the market is moving in a bearish trend with the winter season coming to an end, with steady Norwegian supply and LNG regasification," he added.

Europe's gas stores are currently 64% full, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 rose by 0.53 euros to 52.75 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Nina Chestney)

