EUROPE GAS-Europe's benchmark gas contract approaching 3-year low on weak demand

Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to 3-year low, not two

LONDON, Feb 23 - The European benchmark gas price was down on Friday, hitting its lowest level in almost three years, as high storage levels and low demand continued to weigh on the market.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub was down 0.01 euro at 22.80 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0941 GMT.

In early trading, the contract touched 22.55 euros/MWh, its lowest intra-day level since April 2021 according to LSEG data.

The contract, which is seen as a bellwether for European gas prices, has fallen around 25% this year due to weak demand from power plants amid strong renewable output and as milder weather than usual for the time of year curbs demand for heating.

"Europe has been lucky with another milder-than-average winter cutting heating gas demand and some very windy weather in February limiting power sector gas burn," Energy Aspects analyst James Waddell said via email.

The Dutch day ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 0.48 euro at 22.90 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the day ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was 0.25 pence lower at 57.27 pence per therm.

Analysts at Engie EnergyScan said weak Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices meant Europe was able to easily attract cargos, with the strong supply adding to bearish sentiment in the European market.

"Weaker LNG demand in Asia (for both seasonal and structural reasons), means that Europe can continue to benefit from strong LNG volumes," the analysts wrote in a daily research note.

High European gas inventories are also expected to keep prices subdued.

Europe's gas stores are currently almost 65% full, latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 fell 1.06 euros to 51.74 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

